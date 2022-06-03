The Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9 has selected two young women to represent them at the Girls State Leadership Conference June 19-24, at Drake University in Des Moines.
Each spring, approximately 25,000 young women across the country attend an American Legion Auxiliary program in their respective states. Two outstanding citizens from each of the 50 ALA Girls State programs are then chosen to represent their state as “senators” at the ALA Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July. While attending Girls State, participants will study local, county and state government processes in a nonpartisan political learning experience.
Following are biographies of the two local Girls State participants. The introductions are written in their own words.
“My name is Olivia Armstead and I am excited to attend American Legion Auxiliary Girls State this year at Drake university in Des Moines. I am daughter to Rebecca Batterson, and Howard Armstead, and I have a twin brother named Tyrone Armstead.
“In school I am active in Concert Choir, Belle Voce, band, Honor Society, student council and took part in bowling this year. I have always been involved with music as a child and my love for it has grown throughout my years in high school. This year I am proud to say in the Concert Choir my junior all-girls group won division one at solo ensemble and received medals/certificates. In band I’m the flute section leader and I’m going to be drum major next year with two other girls: Amera Schoultz, and Amya Espe. I’m also treasurer in student council and varsity in bowling.
“Outside of school my hobbies include hanging out with my friends and drawing/painting. When I am not indulging in my hobbies, I am more than likely working at my job at Dairy Queen…. I make the best cones.
“I am excited to go to ALA Girls State not only to meet new people and make some new friends, but to engage in the learning processes of the government and politics. I have always been interested in politics and this experience could open my eyes if I want to make politics my career choice in the future. My whole family is excited for me and can’t wait to stay the week interacting with all these amazing women.”
“My name is Elizabeth Recker, and I am looking forward to attending American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, at Drake in Des Moines. I am the daughter of Amy and Jamie Recker, and sister to Jason. I am involved in Wrestling Cheer/Football Cheer/Competitive Cheer through OHS, Dance/Competitive Dance at NIDA. I attended Jump Convention in Chicago for dance, along with three competitions this year, and Gymnastics/Competitive gymnastics at Mosers. I am happy to announce, I attended State Tumbling in Clive, and was named USTA Iowa’s State Champion.
“During my time in high school, I have been involved in FFA. I received the Star Greenhand award my freshman year, as well as the top Strawberry Sales award. From the 21-22 school year, I was named chapter Vice President. Further, the 22-23 school year, I look forward to serving as the Chapter President.
“In choir, I have been involved in mixed Choir and Belle Voce. I have gotten the opportunity to take dance class in person and online with Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller, and Gianna Martello.“