Six Oelwein Lions attended the 9NE District Lions 2022 “Celebration of Achievement” on Saturday, May 14, at Camp EWALU near Strawberry Point.
Awards presented were Lions Anita Mars for secretary and Katy Solsma-Bell for president. Lion Sheri Hull was presented the award for 9 NE New Lion of the Year. Lion Sheri has been active in many Lions projects in the past year and ready to undertake more in the years ahead.
Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Past District Governors with Lion Janet Wissler receiving a certificate for her year as district governor 2002-2003. Also attending were Lions Duane Olsen 2022-23 president and Lion Kathy Thomas 2022-23 secretary. Oelwein Lions next meeting will be Monday, May 23 at the Oelwein Public Library.
Lion Katy encourages anyone wanting to be of service to the local community to attend our meeting which starts at 5:15 p.m.