Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL celebrated Founders’ Day at 1 p.m. Monday, May 2, at Arlington Place. The Program Committee, consisting of Diane King, Irene Stocks, Karla Grennan, and Sue Johnson, shared the history of how P.E.O. began in 1869. That was the same year as the American transcontinental railroad was completed, and the period that such things as the bicycle, sewing machine, typewriter, and safety pin were invented.
It all began on the campus of Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant when seven young women, between the ages of 17 and 20, were not invited to join a sorority. They decided to develop their own group and laid the foundation for a philanthropic, educational organization with the aim of women helping women. This organization has grown to nearly a quarter of a million members throughout the world in these 153 years. Many grants and educational scholarships are given to women and families every year. In Missouri, Cottey College for women was also started and is supported by P.E.O.
The Oelwein P.E.O Chapter CL was organized on May 7, 1902. Our local organization has been instrumental in sponsoring several women through the years for educational and financial assistance.
President Diane King welcomed 15 members and opened the business meeting. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from Psalms 121, “Assurance of God’s Protection,” followed by the P.E.O. prayer and the Lord’s Prayer. Recording Secretary Irene Stocks read the April minutes, and Treasurer Janet Hofmeyer shared the financial report.
Corresponding Secretary Karla Grennan read the proposed amendments to the bylaws and standing rules of Iowa State Chapter and project fund. These will be voted on at State Convention in June, which will be attended by our delegate Diane King. Also, a thank you note for our donation was read from Oelwein Dollars for Scholars.
Other discussion followed. Installed as Co-Guard was Jean Baldwin. The BLESSINGS BAG was passed. Refreshments were provided by the Program Committee.
The next meeting will be Monday, June 6 at the Zion Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. The program will be “Nothing is Impossible with God” by student pastor ChyAnne Slick. Hostesses will be Betty Blunt and Karen Bouska.