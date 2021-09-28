Oelwein Community/Sacred Heart Class of ‘66 held their 55th class reunion Sept. 17-19.
Friday was a casual affair at the home of Margaret Damge where classmates reintroduced themselves and were able to have a wonderful time socializing until the wee hours of the night.
Everyone was on their own for Saturday morning and afternoon. They then met at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 4:00 for cocktails followed by a delicious meal catered by Marty Stasi. On Sunday morning, many attended the KC omelet breakfast where they visited with people from other years who had their own class reunions that weekend. Then it was time to say farewell until another time.