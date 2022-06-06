The Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) has changed location and is now held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Oelwein V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725, located at 120 N. Frederick Ave. (former old Casey’s building). Doors open on these days around 9 a.m. for coffee, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. All area seniors (age 60 and older) are invited to come socialize and enjoy a meal together. Play cards before and/or after lunch if you like. The post stays open for seniors until about 1 p.m. It is handicap accessible.
The June lunch menu is posted below. Reservations are required two days prior, for example, if you wish to reserve lunch for Friday, please call in your reservation on Wednesday. The phone number has also changed, 319-239-8019.
NEIA3A June menu
Wednesday, June 8
Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, herbed green peas, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine
Friday, June 10
Tuna salad, green beans, potato wedges, wheat hamburger bun, hot peaches, milk, ketchup
Monday, June 13
Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Wednesday, June 15
Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, multi-grain bread, strawberry applesauce, milk
Friday, June 17
Father’s Day meal
Glazed ham, buttermilk potatoes, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, brownie, milk, margarine
Monday, June 20
Polish sausage, oven roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, hot dog bun, pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday, June 22
Lemon pepper chicken, macaroni & cheese, corn O’Brien, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Friday, June 24
Tuna noodle au gratin, mixed vegetable, diced beets, warm mixed fruit, chocolate milk
Monday, June 27
Cranberry Dijon chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, milk
Wednesday, June 29
BBQ pork patty, baked beans, sliced carrots, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk