New Oelwein mealsite location

V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725, located at 120 N. Frederick Ave., is situated at the north end of the downtown business district, just north of Advanced Automotive and across the street from Veterans Park. It serves as the Oelwein mealsite Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Oelwein Senior Dining Center (mealsite) has changed location and is now held Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Oelwein V.F.W. Blaisdell-Barnes Post 1725, located at 120 N. Frederick Ave. (former old Casey’s building). Doors open on these days around 9 a.m. for coffee, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. All area seniors (age 60 and older) are invited to come socialize and enjoy a meal together. Play cards before and/or after lunch if you like. The post stays open for seniors until about 1 p.m. It is handicap accessible.

The June lunch menu is posted below. Reservations are required two days prior, for example, if you wish to reserve lunch for Friday, please call in your reservation on Wednesday. The phone number has also changed, 319-239-8019.

NEIA3A June menu

Wednesday, June 8

Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, herbed green peas, wheat roll, frosted cake, milk, margarine

Friday, June 10

Tuna salad, green beans, potato wedges, wheat hamburger bun, hot peaches, milk, ketchup

Monday, June 13

Cheese omelet, tater gems, cinnamon roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Wednesday, June 15

Salisbury beef, whipped potatoes, glazed carrots, multi-grain bread, strawberry applesauce, milk

Friday, June 17

Father’s Day meal

Glazed ham, buttermilk potatoes, California vegetable blend, dinner roll, brownie, milk, margarine

Monday, June 20

Polish sausage, oven roasted potatoes, glazed carrots, hot dog bun, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday, June 22

Lemon pepper chicken, macaroni & cheese, corn O’Brien, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Friday, June 24

Tuna noodle au gratin, mixed vegetable, diced beets, warm mixed fruit, chocolate milk

Monday, June 27

Cranberry Dijon chicken, baby red potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, milk

Wednesday, June 29

BBQ pork patty, baked beans, sliced carrots, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

