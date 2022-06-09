The Oelwein Writers League has been on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the OWLs are hoping to begin meeting again and getting their creative juices flowing once more. One of the OWL members has already returned to penning her often comical and always honest views on life.
We welcome Caroline Bruehahn back into print with her latest essay.
Suddenly
By Caroline Bruehahn
Joel Osteen, the TV minister, has a sermon he preaches which I call “Suddenly.” He tells us to not give up because suddenly things will change. Suddenly, you’ll be able to buy that house or suddenly, you’ll find the right person for you, etc., etc.
I have my own list of “Suddenly” that I have been experiencing as I float on through the sea of life.
Suddenly, everything I thought I know is questioned
Suddenly, I have little note stickers all over my fridge.
Suddenly, I need a bigger junk drawer.
Suddenly, my whole past life passes before my eyes when I am at a garage sale.
Suddenly, pliers and scissors are my chosen tools that keep my life running smoothly.
Suddenly, my TV set is my best friend. I turn it on the first thing in the morning and it talks to me all day. I hate missing my favorite programs.
Suddenly, my biggest problem is what to do with all those “begging letters.” How do I get off the list?
Suddenly, an unmade bed or stacked dishes doesn’t bother me.
Suddenly, I like to quote W. C. Fields, “Anyone who hates kids and dogs (or cats) can’t be all bad.”
Suddenly, it takes me longer to makeup properly.
Suddenly, the list of things I can’t eat is growing longer.
Suddenly, all my activities depend on whether it rains.
Suddenly, I find my inner body is more important than my outer body.
Suddenly, at a party someone offers to fix me a plate.
Suddenly, big cooking pans and big books are too heavy.
Suddenly, I need hand lotion all over my body.
Suddenly, I like a bib and napkins with me when I eat.
Suddenly, I find that I have done, or heard of almost everything.
Suddenly, by the time I get to give my opinion at a discussion, I have forgotten what it was about.
Suddenly, I find I can’t do anything about what the evening news reports.
Suddenly, I don’t know what the heck people are talking about.
Suddenly, the back of the shelves in my refrigerator is unexplored territory.
Suddenly, I like being called “hon” or “dear” by waitresses.
Suddenly, every day is precious. Family is precious. And life is precious.