Forty-five youth experienced a Dr. Seuss-themed event held at the American Legion in Sumner on Feb. 26. Youth were engaged in Literacy, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics, building new friendships, and including the whole family in their learning.
Youth Outreach Educator for Fayette and Bremer County- Cody Emery led this event with Michele Kelly (Fayette County Youth Coordinator) and Nicole Reynolds-Thimmesch (Bremer County Youth Coordinator).
“This has been an event that has been on my wish list for a while now, which I am so glad to finally hold this event with both county youth!” stated Emery.
As part of the planning process of this event, all Extension staff included their “Covid Initiatives.” Those initiatives are food access for Bremer County and childcare in Fayette. With this in mind, staff wanted to ensure that youth had plenty of healthy and nutritional food, along with providing affordable care. This was possible with the help of our partner: Fayette County Dairy Promoters as they provided the yogurt and milk.
During the day, youth were visited by several “special guests” who came out and read books to the participants: Carly Stiert- 2021 Bremer County Fair Queen, Makaela Kime- 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen, Becca Mohlis- 2022 Iowa Miss Agritourism, and Harley Baumler- 2021 Fayette County Dairy Princess. Following the special guests and their books, youth then completed activities and projects in one of our 4-H Priority areas: STEM, Leadership and Civic Engagement, Healthy Living, and Communications and Art. Youth teamed up and used Iowa State University engineering skills to construct a trap to capture Thing 1 and Thing 2. They were surprised how the fat and water-based solutions separated in heavy cream to make BUTTER; and they used their creativity to create a Truffula tree blossom.
Families were invited to come back in the late afternoon, for a “family celebration.” During this time the youth showcased all the fun they had by sharing what they learned during the day. The family celebration provided the opportunity for youth to show parents how to do some of the activities, which, in turn, showed the parents what is offered with a 4-H membership year-round.