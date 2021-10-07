The Oelwein Community High School class of 1961 celebrated their 60th class reunion the evenings of Sept. 17 and 18 at Costa’s Sports Bar & Grill in Fairbank.
Saturday morning there was a gathering at the Oelwein City Park for coffee. Kolaches, donuts and cranberry bread were provided by Diane Follmer, Tammy Luther Oltrogge and Bill Lincoln. After lunch a tour of the Oelwein Coliseum Ballroom was hosted by Dave Moore of the Oelwein Historical Society. Dave provided may interesting stories about the restoration of the historical landmark.
Saturday evening classmates and guests dined on prime rib, smothered chicken or ham steak. A moment of silence honored the 37 classmates that have passed.
Classmate that attended were: Jay Wolfe, Cedar Rapids; Don Sullivan, Buckeye, AZ; Dale Strosahl, Marshall, MN; Eugene Lutz, Altoona; Crayton McCleery, New Haven, IN; Sandy Howery-Kadera, Salisbury, MD; Marsha Damge-Mason, Traer; Harry Daniels, Gainesville, FL; Wayne Kauten, Omaha, NE; Sherrie Werner-Buchanan, Marion; Patty Emerson-Berg, Accokeek, MD; Pat Frazer, San Diego, CA; Gene Tonn, Lady Lake, FL; Diane Follmer, St. Paul, MN; Gary Wunder, Quasqueton; Tammy Luther-Oltrogge, Bethlehem, PA; Roger and Lucille (Hughson) Kerns, Fairbank; Kathy Secrest-Whiting, Severn, MD; Sam Fox, Harpers Ferry; and Bill Lincoln, Mike Cole, John Miculinich, Miles “Bill” Klendworth, Dick Steele and David Bartels all of Oelwein.
Plans are for the next reunion is to be held in 2023.