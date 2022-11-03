Old Lady on a Bus Chicken

The origin of this recipe’s name came from a recipe overheard while riding on a bus. It was found on the Amish Cook website and the title was too funny not to share.
Ingredients:
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 7:13 pm
The origin of this recipe’s name came from a recipe overheard while riding on a bus. It was found on the Amish Cook website and the title was too funny not to share.
Ingredients:
1 fryer chicken (cut up)
½ cup orange juice concentrate
1/3 cup barbecue sauce
1/3 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons brown sugar
½ teaspoon hickory smoke
Directions:
Grease a 9x13 inch pan.
Place chicken in the pan.
Combine sauce ingredients and pour over the chicken.
Bake for 1¼ hours at 350°, basting occasionally after first half hour.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Showers and thunderstorms. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.