ELKADER — The next Older, Wiser, Livelier, Souls (OWLS) program through Osborne Nature Center will be Thursday, May 26. This year’s theme is “Discover Our Museums” and May’s event will be a visit to Garnavillo to explore their Historical Society Museum.
This season OWLS programs will feature museum adventures throughout Northeast Iowa to reconnect to this amazing and historic part of Iowa while participants learn a little and have some fun. May’s visit will help explore Clayton County’s past with a visit to learn why Garnavillo is the “Gem of the Prairie” at the Garnavillo Historical Society Museum. Upcoming sites planned include the Lidtke Mill, Dyersville, and the Porter House Museum.
The shuttle will leave Osborne Park at 10:30 a.m. Reservations are required, and seating is limited, so reserve a spot at 245-1516. As in the past, there will be a lunch option after each event.
Osborne Nature Center is located on Highway 13 five miles south of Elkader. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information on events visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org.