OMS Musician of the Month

Kysen Kral – 7th Grade
Trombone
Kysen Kral – 7th Grade
Trombone
Kysen was elected as one of our attendance captains by his peers for our 7th grade band and has taken his job very seriously.
After getting attendance taken, Kysen came up with the idea of calling out a random student every rehearsal and giving them positive shoutouts to help promote a sense of unity and positivity within our ensemble.
We are proud of Kysen’s positive contributions to our band, and for his awesome leadership skills. Congratulations Kysen, keep up the great work!
