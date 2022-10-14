Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OMS Musician of the Month

Sara Gearhart – 5th Grade

Percussion

Sara comes to band rehearsals on time, has a positive attitude, and exhibits awesome leadership in percussion section.

At her first band lesson last week, her focus and hard work allowed her to complete 4 pages in her lesson book!

We look forward to seeing the awesome progress Sara makes as the year progresses! Congratulations Sara, keep up the great work!

