Christmas Eve Candlelight and Holy Communion services will be held Friday, Christmas Eve, at 5 p.m. at Hope Lutheran, Littleport; 6:30 p.m. Children’s Christmas Program at St. Paul, Volga; 7 p.m. — St. John Lutheran, Arlington; 8:30 p.m. — St. Sebald Lutheran, rural Strawberry Point.
One In Faith churches announce Christmas Eve services
Deb Kunkle
