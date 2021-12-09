Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Christmas Eve Candlelight and Holy Communion services will be held Friday, Christmas Eve, at 5 p.m. at Hope Lutheran, Littleport; 6:30 p.m. Children’s Christmas Program at St. Paul, Volga; 7 p.m. — St. John Lutheran, Arlington; 8:30 p.m. — St. Sebald Lutheran, rural Strawberry Point.

