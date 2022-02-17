AMES — Representatives of nonprofits, local government, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to register for Grant Writing 101, which will be presented online by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach staff from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 2.
Grant Writing 101 is a workshop created by ISU Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development staff to provide Iowans with hands-on training in seeking and writing successful grant applications.
The fee for the workshop is $30, with registration required by Feb. 28. To register, go to:
Grant Writing 101 will be presented by Jane Nolan Goeken and Lindsay Henderson, community and economic development specialists with ISU Extension and Outreach. Both have extensive experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local and private foundation grant programs.
They will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources, and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.
For more information about the workshop, contact Jane Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.