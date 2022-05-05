Orange Meringue Pie

Ingredients:
1½ c fresh orange juice
1 tsp butter
2 tbl corn starch
1½ c sugar (can substitute honey, to taste)
3 egg yolks
grated rind of one orange
1 prebaked pie shell
MERINGUE
3 egg whites
3 tbl sugar
1 tsp cream of tartar
1. In a heavy saucepan, dissolve corn starch in ¼ cup cold water.
2. Beat egg yolks and add to orange juice. Place in a saucepan with corn starch water. Sweeten to taste from the 1½ cups of sugar or honey (this depends on how sweet the orange juice is), starting with a few tablespoons at a time. Cook slowly until the mixture is thickened.
3. Take from heat, add butter and orange rind zest. Mix until butter melts.
4. Pour into prepared pie crust.
5. Make meringue with egg whites, sugar, and cream of tartar, beating with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.
6. Top pie with meringue.
7. Bake 350ºF until swirls are tinted brown, approximately 15 minutes, but keep an eye on it so it doesn’t burn.