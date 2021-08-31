The next class in the Nature All Around Us Art Series will be “Fun with Alcohol Inks.” Learn how to use alcohol inks at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Osborne Nature Center. Reservations are required for this class.
Participants in the class will experiment with different techniques using alcohol inks. Learn what types of surfaces work with, how to use them, and create alcohol ink flowers and other projects to take home.
This class is open to adults and teens. Art materials will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages to enjoy while they work.
This fundraiser will benefit the Nature All Around Us Mural Project that was completed last spring at the Osborne Nature Center by artist Jordyn Brennan, from Upper Iowa University. A grant through the Iowa Arts Council funded part of this project, but we still need a few matching funds to complete the grant.
The Nature All Around Us Art Series is designed to inspire the imagination during educational programs and bring awareness and appreciation of art and nature to Osborne’s visitors. Watch our website and Facebook page for upcoming workshops.
Visit www.claytoncountyconservation.org or call 563-245-1516 for more information. The Osborne Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Saturday and Sunday noon-4 p.m.