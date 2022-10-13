Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oven Breakfast Tacos

This is a really versatile recipe. If you don’t care for bacon, you could try scrambled bulk sausage, sliced breakfast sausage or chorizo if you want a little more heat. I also think frozen hash brown potatoes could be subbed if that is what you have on hand or shred some fresh potatoes. Also, you can adjust the amount of taco seasoning to suit your own taste. If you’re eating low-carb, use the low-carb variety of soft tortillas.

Ingredients:

Tags

Trending Food Videos