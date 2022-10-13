Oven Breakfast Tacos

This is a really versatile recipe. If you don’t care for bacon, you could try scrambled bulk sausage, sliced breakfast sausage or chorizo if you want a little more heat. I also think frozen hash brown potatoes could be subbed if that is what you have on hand or shred some fresh potatoes. Also, you can adjust the amount of taco seasoning to suit your own taste. If you’re eating low-carb, use the low-carb variety of soft tortillas.
4 cups cubed (about 1 inch) potatoes (fresh or frozen)
2 1/2 tablespoons taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz package)
8 soft corn tortillas (6 inch)
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese (2 oz)
2. Place bacon slices in cookie sheet with sides lined with foil for easy cleanup. When oven is preheated, bake bacon 10 minutes. Remove from oven; cool 5 minutes. Coarsely chop into small pieces.
3. While bacon is baking, heat oil in 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes; stir to coat in hot oil. Sprinkle taco seasoning mix over potatoes; stir to mix. Cook potatoes 15 to 20 minutes, turning every 5 minutes, until they are soft when pierced with tip of knife.
4. In ungreased 13x9-inch (3-quart) glass baking dish, curve tortillas into U-shape and stand against each other in the dish to form taco shells.
5. In another skillet, cook and stir beaten eggs over medium heat into a soft scramble. Remove from heat.
6. Fill each tortilla with 1/4 cup potatoes. Divide scrambled eggs and bacon evenly into each. Top each with 1 tablespoon cheese.
7. Bake 10 minutes. Serve immediately. They are great garnished with sliced avocados, chopped tomatoes, or topped with salsa.