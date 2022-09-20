Mallory Hanson, director for Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism led the P.E.O. group in a “journey” through our own county, sharing the great roller coaster ride that her job entails. She has a board which includes the Fayette County Board of Supervisors and 36 partner cities, financial institutions, utilities, organizations, and others. They are key to the success of these projects.
An acronym she tossed out is NEICRC&D—Northeast IA Resource, Conservation & Development, which is the overall, inter-county group. She said that communication among the many communities is good and that the cooperation among entities helps everyone’s concerns to receive as much attention and support as possible.
For example, Mallory and others who have these responsibilities can be working on behalf of five generations of residents — with a whole spectrum of needs and desires. There is considerable outreach to veterans and their families, students to involve them in community projects, and many others.
The future success for economic development hinges primarily on five areas: Housing…Childcare…Workforce…Tourism…Infrastructure. For example, Fayette County has more than 2,000 children under 12 without an affordable childcare option either after school hours or for children not yet school age — post-covid numbers. That, in turn, hugely impacts the available workforce — without childcare, parents cannot leave their homes for jobs. Economic development and tourism make a combined effort with each relying on the other in many ways.
Fayette is the seventh largest county in Iowa; most counties have experienced a degree of population decline and the resulting problems. Studies by the RC&D include surveys to help determine who is coming into this county, from where, for the day or overnight, and what do they do while here/what are they looking for? Just one example of support from this group in the Oelwein community has been for the local Farmers’ Market by hiring a coordinator to help keep the vendors informed and coordinated.
Speaking to local organizations is a high priority for Mallory (whose grandparents were Don and Dorothy Fauser of Oelwein) to get input from people who live there and to share efforts going on in the entire region. In her years at RC&D, Mallory has helped secure over $1.5M in local, state, and federal grants and funds for projects impacting Northeast Iowa.
The dinner program was held at the Maynard Public Library at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19. Karla Grennan chaired the host group of Diane King, Gail Treat, Marybeth Jaggard, and Sue Johnson. She introduced the speaker.
President Diane King welcomed members and guests and explained why this annual dinner is called BIL—if P.E.O. is a sisterhood, it follows that husbands are brothers-in-law.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Christ United Presbyterian Church. Mary Davis will present the program “Midwest Mission,” with hostesses Beth Kerr and Carol Piper.