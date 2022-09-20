Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mallory Hanson, director for Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism led the P.E.O. group in a “journey” through our own county, sharing the great roller coaster ride that her job entails. She has a board which includes the Fayette County Board of Supervisors and 36 partner cities, financial institutions, utilities, organizations, and others. They are key to the success of these projects.

An acronym she tossed out is NEICRC&D—Northeast IA Resource, Conservation & Development, which is the overall, inter-county group. She said that communication among the many communities is good and that the cooperation among entities helps everyone’s concerns to receive as much attention and support as possible.

