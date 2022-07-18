“Good afternoon, ladies!” was the beginning of the program “Words Matter” presented by West Central’s Elaine VandeVorde, coach for Individual and Large Group Speech and Drama.
“Teacher” Elaine shared that she will be adding to her schedule a first semester class of speech and second semester class of drama. She thought that the Ladies of Oelwein Chapter CL, P.E.O., would be a great way to practice and prepare her for students this coming fall. The 11 members ‘attentively’ participated.
“Teacher” Elaine said, “What we say has an impact on all people. Be conscientious of what we say.” Elaine shared the 13 Individual Speech categories. She continued to explain Dds and don’ts, such as word usage and appropriate terminology for the chosen subject.
To experience what an individual would do, “Teacher” Elaine divided the ladies into two groups and challenged them to prepare an Expository Address speech to be presented by one volunteer from each group. She shared what tools were needed to prepare this speech: lined notebook paper, pencils, speech ballots, dictionaries and thesaurus.
Each group’s goal was to pick a subject, write down facts and share personal knowledge to prepare the Expository Address speech. Group 1’s, Diane King presented, “How to organize your family reunion.” Group 2’s, Mary Jellings presented, “How to create a flowerbed.”
“Teacher” Elaine explained how to use the ballots to rate the speeches. Participants were to make suggestions, point out strengths and make the comments specific. Factors to be judged included: content, vocal delivery, physical delivery and the use of notes. Both volunteers were excellent in sharing their addresses, although as freshmen judges, members were not sure what they were doing, but were certain they likely would have received a low rating.
It was noted that if anyone would like to be a speech judge, contact Elaine and she will gladly supply the information.
Many P.E.O. members shared wonderful experiences they had in attending children and grandchildren participating in both individual and large group, local, district and state competitions.
All are looking forward to students’ participation in the upcoming speech and drama events for the 2022-23 school year.
A P.E.O. meeting was conducted by President Diane King prior to the program. Chaplain Linda Jensen shared Proverbs 3:1-12. Diane installed Shari Miller as co-chaplain. Business was conducted with reports shared by officers.
Karla Grennan and Elaine VandeVorde shared delicious dessert and beverages. Tables were decorated in a patriotic theme.
The next Chapter CL, P.E.O. meeting is a cookout on Monday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Jellings’ home. Group #2 will be the hostesses. Costs are $3 for the grilled hamburger. Members, please contact Irene Stocks if planning to attend.