Build your legacy; make history — this was the theme of the International Convention for P.E.O.s all over the world and the first to be held as a virtual convention.
Diane King, Chapter CL President, shared highlights of some of the speakers and business conducted in September. A typical session was titled Foster Joyful Relationships with Anyone, Using Connection, Curiosity and Care. Over 7,000 registered for virtual attendance, 1,600 were voting delegates.
A keynote speaker from Caracas, Venezuela talked about Choosing Growth Over Comfort. She commented that the opposite of success is not failure, it is comfort; she challenged members to try something they are afraid to do.
Also discussed were the annual P.E.O. Scholarships: Educational Loan Fund, International Peace Scholarship, Program for Continuing Education, Scholar Awards, STAR Scholarship (Kenna Meisgeier of Arlington was a local recipient of this scholarship, nominated by Chapter CL Oelwein.)
Diane conducted the chapter meeting. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from Romans, Irene Stocks read the minutes, treasurer Janet Hofmeyer gave her report, Karla Grennan read several items of correspondence.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Fontana Interpretive Nature Center. Naturalist Sondra Cabell will present the program “Birds in Nature.”
The Monday, Nov. 1 meeting at 7 p.m. has been changed to the Farmer’s Daughters Quilt Shop. Program will be “It’s A Wrap”— ideas for special holiday gift wrapping by Nancy Thomas and Sue Johnson. All are asked to bring ideas and/or samples of packages they have given or received.