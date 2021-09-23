Oelwein PEO, Chapter CL met for their BIL dinner at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maynard on Monday, Sept. 20. President Diane King welcomed 27 people before the delicious 6 p.m. dinner prepared by T & T BBQ. Assisting was hostess group #2, led by Karla Grennan. Beautiful fall flowers and napkins adorned the tables.
The program was presented by Mary Fick and her BIL Tom Fick. They shared slides and interesting highlights of their trip to Italy in October 2019. The two-week tour, organized through an agency in Florida, included three couples from the Midwest and the rest were from the New York area.
Tom used a map to show the many cities and areas they toured which included: Naples, Sorrento, the Isle of Capri, Florence, Venice, Milan, Salerno. The Ficks showed pictures of many beautifully-ornate cathedrals and chapels, including St. Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, St. Anthony’s Cathedral in Venice, St. Paul’s Cathedral, and Duomo Cathedral in Florence. They also toured the museum at the Vatican, Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, Monastery Fountain and Gardens, the Coliseum, Pompeii, the Baptistry at Pisa, and the Leaning Tower of Pisa.
Visiting the Tuscany Winery, watching an amazing demonstration at a glass factory in Murano, riding in a gondola, and sampling yummy gelato were other highlights. Mary also told about visiting the Opera House in Milan, the Galleria shopping area, and Lake Como area where the wealthiest people live and play. They were in awe to see the original Lord’s Supper painting which is painted on a wall inside the Convent in Milan. That area is very controlled — temperature, humidity, and lighting — with only 50 people at a time allowed in for viewing at just 10-minute increments.
The Ficks told about the lovely gardens and fountains they enjoyed on several walking tours. They tasted many delicious wines, wonderful foods, and also bought world-renowned Swiss chocolates in Switzerland. Tom and Mary both strongly recommended anyone to take this marvelous tour.
PEO members are reminded of the TWO meetings to be held in October: Monday, Oct. 4 at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein at 7 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 18 at Fontana Park at 7 p.m.