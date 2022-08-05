Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL met at the home of Mary Jellings on Monday, Aug.1. A delicious meal including grilled hamburgers and all the fixings was served by Group #1 at 5:30 p.m.
The business meeting was opened by President Diane King. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from Romans 12: 9-21, followed by the P.E.O. prayer and the Lord’s Prayer. Some discussion was held on the health of several members.
The program was “Creative Art” by Mary Jellings. She first asked members what being creative meant to them. Some ideas were: thinking outside the box, generating novel ideas and concepts, being a problem-solver, and using self-expression through the arts. One doesn’t have to be really artistic to be creative.
Mary has designed the P.E.O. program booklet cover for many years and showed how she channeled her ideas to paper. Next year’s theme will be “I am P.E.O.”, and Mary gathered group ideas and drew a wonderful cover design that can be used for 2023. She noted that creative things make you feel something through emotions. Members shared creative art pieces that they brought and told how life makes one develop creativity.
The next P.E.O. meeting will be the BIL dinner Monday, Sept. 19, at the Maynard Public Library. The 6 p.m. catered meal will be hosted by Group #2. Mallory Hanson will give the program “Explore Fayette County.”