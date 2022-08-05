Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Creative Art

P.E.O. member and hostess Mary Jellings sketches as she presents her program on Creative Art at the recent meeting. Her finished sketch will be the cover for Chapter CL’s program booklet this coming year.

 Photo courtesy of Diane King

Oelwein P.E.O. Chapter CL met at the home of Mary Jellings on Monday, Aug.1. A delicious meal including grilled hamburgers and all the fixings was served by Group #1 at 5:30 p.m.

The business meeting was opened by President Diane King. Chaplain Linda Jensen read from Romans 12: 9-21, followed by the P.E.O. prayer and the Lord’s Prayer. Some discussion was held on the health of several members.

