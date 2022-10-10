Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint announce the 2023 Paint Iowa Beautiful program. The program provides free paint to a wide variety of community projects throughout Iowa. Administered through Keep Iowa Beautiful with the paint provided by the Diamond Vogel Paint Company.
“The partnership with Keep Iowa Beautiful allows Diamond Vogel to assist and work with many local volunteers and organizations that help strengthen communities, making Iowa a great place to live,” said Doug Vogel, vice president, marketing, of the Iowa based company. “These projects definitely improve the beauty of Iowa, its country side and our communities.”