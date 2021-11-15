We’ve heard her voice on KLFM and KOEL radio stations and as a lector at Sacred Heart Church. We’ve read her articles and seen her photos in The Oelwein Daily Register. Maybe you’ve been a student in one of her classes at UIU or Wartburg College. Pam Ohrt, our local celebrity, was introduced by Karen Cannon as the special guest of the Tuesday Tourist Club to present the program, “Women in Journalism” at their meeting at the Oelwein Public Library.
Pam has enjoyed a fulfilling career in the media field as a broadcaster, writer, and teacher. She’s currently the R.J. McElroy Endowed Chair, coordinator of first year students at Wartburg College, KWAR radio station advisor, ICMA executive director, member of IBMA, CMA, and BEA and teaches several classes at Wartburg College in journalism and communications. She received the Jack Shelley Award, named after her former ISU professor, and first awarded to Dick Petrik, a former mentor and past news director at KOEL.
She entertained the members with her account of the paths her career has taken her while working in journalism.
As a lifelong Oelwein resident, graduating from Sacred Heart School, Pam dreamed of being a journalist. She loved writing and was inspired by her Aunt Kaye Frazer who writes for The Oelwein Daily Register. She graduated from Iowa State University and acquired her first job, not as a writer at an Ames newspaper, but right across the street at an Ames radio station, KLFM. Because it was a four-person business, she had various responsibilities and this job proved to be a valuable experience.
Upon her husband Duane’s graduation, also from ISU, her idea of working in exotic places was diminished when they learned that his new job would be with Donaldson’s and would bring her back to Oelwein.
KOEL, located downtown at that time, provided Pam with her next pursuit in journalism. Having the opportunity to work with Dick Petrik, from whom she learned so much, was a gift. Early memories include doing the news live from local restaurants, using a manual typewriter before advancing to an electric one, 8-track tapes, reel-to-reel, and cutting and pasting with scissors and tape. She was proud to work at KOEL, a radio station that cut a high standard for news broadcasting and was known across the country.
After leaving KOEL Pam worked for a year and a half at The Oelwein Daily Register as a writer and a photographer. She began teaching at UIU and at Wartburg College as an adjunct professor. She received her master’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa and is currently a full-time professor at Wartburg College, fulfilling her passion for teaching
At the conclusion of her presentation Pam answered several questions, including whether we’ll hear the poem she wrote while working at KOEL called ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in KOEL-Land, on the radio again.
After the program cards were read from former members Sally McMasters living in Arkansas and Linda Peik now residing in Davenport.
It was announced that a book has been purchased in memory of Larry Lundry, husband of Cindy Lundry, to be donated to the Oelwein Public Library.
The members voted to purchase a star to be added to the MercyOne love lights in memory of the deceased members of Tuesday Tourist Club. The lighting of the stars will be Sunday, Dec. 6. In addition, members voted to allocate the proceeds of their annual Christmas collection to the following organizations: the Community Kitchen Cupboard, the Otter Creek Animal Shelter, and the Oelwein Public Library.
Vivian Rourke announced that she and her husband are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a gathering of family and friends at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Fairbank on Sunday, Nov. 14.
An invitation was extended by Mary Fick to come visit her in Springfield, Illinois, where she and her husband Tom, will be moving soon.
President Ruth Lau thanked the hostesses Susan Frost and Mary Jellings and announced that the December meeting will be at the Oelwein Public Library. The discussion of the book, “The Only Woman in the Room,” will be led by Susan Frost.