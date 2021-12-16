Pantry Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:
8 large eggs
1 lb breakfast sausage
1 red bell pepper
1 med yellow onion
16 oz shredded mozzarella cheese
½ c cream or milk
2½ c hash browns
salt
black pepper
2 Tbsp fresh parsley (for garnish)
Directions:
1. Cook sausage, onion, and red bell pepper in a skillet on the stovetop over med/med-high heat until the sausage is browned, and veggies are cooked. Season with a little salt and pepper. Remove from heat.
2. In another skillet, cook hash brown (shredded potatoes) as listed on the package. If you are using fresh potatoes that you have shredded, add 2 Tbsp of vegetable oil to the hot skillet and add potatoes. Spread out potatoes so that they cover the bottom of the skillet. Let them cook until crispy then flip over and crisp up the other side. Remove from heat.
3. In a medium bowl, crack the 8 eggs into the bowl. Add the cream or milk and a little salt and pepper. Beat with a fork until light and fluffy.
4. Spray a 9”x13” baking pan with non-stick butter-flavored cooking spray. Spread cooked hash brown potatoes over the bottom of the baking dish.
5. Next, add the sausage and veggies over the top of the potatoes.
Sprinkle ½ of the mozzarella cheese over the sausage and veggies.
6. Pour the egg mixture over the top of the casserole.
7. Then add the remaining mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle fresh parsley over the top of the casserole.
8. Bake at 375°F for 30-45 minutes until knife inserted comes out clean (casserole will look “set” and edges will be slightly browned and pulling away from edges of baking pan/dish).
9. Let casserole stand for 5-10 minutes. Then cut into squares for serving.