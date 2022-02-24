Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Pantry Chicken Spaghetti

Ingredients:

12.5 oz canned chicken -drained or 2 c of shredded chicken

10.5 oz cheddar cheese soup

10.5 oz cream of mushroom soup

10 oz Rotel Tomato-undrained

4 oz canned mushrooms (optional)

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

12 oz spaghetti

Directions:

Cook spaghetti according to packages directions

While pasta is cooking in a medium pot combine soups, Rotel tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken and seasoning over low heat until combined

Mix in hot drained pasta to the soup mixture

Serve with what you have on hand like a canned vegetable and garlic toast made with sandwich bread.

Tags

Trending Food Videos