Pantry Chicken Spaghetti

Ingredients:
12.5 oz canned chicken -drained or 2 c of shredded chicken
10.5 oz cheddar cheese soup
10.5 oz cream of mushroom soup
10 oz Rotel Tomato-undrained
4 oz canned mushrooms (optional)
1 tsp Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
½ tsp onion powder
12 oz spaghetti
Directions:
Cook spaghetti according to packages directions
While pasta is cooking in a medium pot combine soups, Rotel tomatoes, mushrooms, chicken and seasoning over low heat until combined
Mix in hot drained pasta to the soup mixture
Serve with what you have on hand like a canned vegetable and garlic toast made with sandwich bread.