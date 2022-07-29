Come help Steve and Teresa Kauffman celebrate 50 years of marriage. The party is at the Reinbeck Memorial Building, located at 208 Broad St. in Reinbeck, on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5-10 p.m. Everyone is invited, and the gift of your presence is all they need.
Party to celebrate Kauffman’s 50th anniversary
Deb Kunkle
