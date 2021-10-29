The Wilder Memorial Museum and the Strawberry Point Public Library co-sponsored author Betty Brandt Passick at the library on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Betty is a native of Fairbank and currently resides in the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
Betty is the author of Gangster in Our Midst (2017), which she presented at the museum in 2019. This was her first historical novel that takes place in “Oxbow,” a town similar to Fairbank.
Betty recently announced book two in her Gangster Series: “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse, Murder on the Prairie.” The storyteller of this historical novel is Dr. Alexander Wiltse, who served the Colesburg-Strawberry Point area between the mid-1850s until his death in 1876. Dr. Wiltse and Dr. A. B. Ward of Oxbow become fast friends and join forces as pioneer physicians in providing medical care to their respective communities—including murder investigations.
The narrative includes the names of real historical people from the Strawberry Point and Fairbank area — and actual crimes. Among the area’s most horrendous murders in the 250-page book is one that took place in 1856. This novel is well researched and a period piece for those interested in early Northeast Iowa history.
Frederick Scott, 98, of Strawberry Point was a beta reader for The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse to aid Betty in telling Strawberry Point’s history. Jo (Wiltse) Bodeker was also a beta reader, and reviewed the book as it pertains to Wiltse family genealogy.
For more information, contact Betty at www.BettyBrandtPassick.com. The book will be available on Amazon.com soon.
The museum is taking part in the Pumpkin Walk on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9-12 and we look forward to sharing treats with all our guests.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Wilder Memorial Museum presents dinner and a show at the Franklin Hotel at 6 p.m. Tickets in advance are $35 and $40 at the door. Social hour: 5-6 p.m. — plated meal of chicken or pork. Seating is limited, purchase tickets early by calling 563-419-5329 or 563-379-6170.