Friends in the Community,
Greetings to each and every one of you. I hope and pray that this article finds all of you well now that we have moved past the unofficial halfway mark of summer known as the Fourth of July.
When we make it through certain events of the calendar year, one of my favorite questions is: “Now what?” Oftentimes, we see these events and celebrate these events and what we think they mean, but we forget to consider how these events shape our lives once they are over. For example, when it comes to Christmas, we tend to think that we attend worship, open presents, and then put the Christmas decorations away as fast as possible and forget what it means for us that God sent His only Son into the world in a manger in a small village named Bethlehem.
At the beginning of this week, we celebrated the Fourth of July. Some of us celebrated by attending parades. Others of us celebrated by watching and lighting fireworks. Still others of us celebrated by attending other special events such as minor league or major league baseball games.
Many times, when we celebrate the Fourth of July, we tend to focus on the freedoms we have as United States citizens. Those are good things to think about since we live in a country where we have many freedoms that people around the world do not have. We get to do things other people do not get to do.
Another way for us to celebrate the Fourth of July is to think about the freedom we have been given through the death and resurrection of Jesus. Because Jesus came into the world to live for us, to suffer for us, to die for us, and to rise for us, we have a freedom that transcends our lives as United States citizens. We have a freedom that will continue even after all the kingdoms of this world have come to an end.
The freedom we have been given through Jesus is freedom from sin, death, and the power of the devil. This means that we are set free from our past mistakes. We have a freedom that allows us to know that when our lives in this world end, we are taken to a place where there is no more pain, no more suffering, and no more death. We have a freedom to live our lives boldly because we know that there is nothing in this world that can hold us back.
Living in this freedom allows us to live our lives differently. We can live our lives with energy and vigor because we know there is nothing that can hold us back Everything that tries to hold us down has been defeated, and we have been given the victory through our faith in Jesus!
We are also able to share this freedom with other people. Our freedom allows us to treat others differently because we know they are complete gifts given to us by God. This means we are called to love them and to serve them as signs of gratitude for God giving us this freedom and placing these people in our lives!
Just a thought…
Pastor Josh