Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now to help meet the needs of patients.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming area blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23

Buchanan County

Fairbank — Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1-6 p.m., Wapsie Valley High School, 2535 Viking Ave.

Independence — Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Independence High School, 700 20th Ave SW

Winthrop — Thursday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., East Buchanan High School, 414 5th St North

Fayette County

Oelwein — Monday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oelwein High School, 315 8th Ave SE

