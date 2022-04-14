Peach Bread Pudding

Ingredients:
8 c bread, cubed
3 eggs
3 tbl butter, melted
1 c vanilla yogurt
1 c milk
2 c sugar + 2T tbl
2 c fresh peaches, peeled, pitted and diced
• ½ c pecans, chopped
• 1 tsp cinnamon
caramel sauce
• 1 cup butter
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1 cup brown sugar
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.
3. In a large bowl beat 3 eggs, add melted butter, yogurt and milk. Add 2 cups sugar slowly, stirring until it is dissolved. Add peaches and bread, mixing well.
4. Allow mixture to soak into bread 30 minutes.
5. In a small bowl, stir together 2 tbl sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon.
6. Pour the bread mixture into 9×13 baking dish, and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar mixture. Cover loosely with buttered foil and bake for 20 minutes.
7. Remove the foil, sprinkle with the pecans and bake until the top is golden and the center is set, 20 to 25 minutes longer.
8. While the bread pudding is baking, make the caramel sauce.
9. In a heavy saucepan over medium-low heat, stir together the butter, heavy cream, and brown sugar, bring to a boil.
10. Reduce heat to low, simmer until the sauce thickens, for about 5 minutes.
11. Pour over individual bread pudding servings. Top with vanilla ice cream.