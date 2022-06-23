This makes a picnic sized salad or large group (25-30 people)
1 50oz. can cooked chicken breast, canned (50 oz) or cook 3 lbs. of chicken breasts and shred
4 lg gala apples, cored
3 Tbsp real lemon juice
2 c black or red seedless grapes
3 stalks celery diced (3 long celery sticks)
1 bunch spring onions, chopped fine
2 bags chopped pecans, optional (2 oz. each)
SAUCE
3 c Miracle Whip
3 Tbsp dill weed
2 Tbsp milk
1/4 c sugar
1 1/2 Tbsp real lemon juice
salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
This makes a huge amount of chicken salad. You can cut the recipe in half and used two 12.5 oz. cans of chicken.
1. Drain and mash up canned chicken breasts. If you would rather cook your own chicken, just boil 3 lbs. of chicken breasts and shred.
2. Wash and dry all fruits and vegetables. Chop grapes in fourths so the pieces aren’t too big.
3. Dice apples into large bite-sized chunks. Dice spring onions and celery into small pieces.
4. Once you have diced up all your ingredients, place lemon juice over them in a large bowl to keep the apples and grapes from turning bad.
5. In a separate bowl, mix the Miracle Whip, milk, lemon juice, salt, pepper, dill weed, and sugar; set aside.
6. Toss green onions, celery, grapes, and apples evenly in a large bowl. Add shredded chicken, toss again.
7. Once the salad is tossed well, add sauce. Stir and add more salt and pepper to taste if it isn’t enough for you.
8. Add pecans (optional). Stir once more, and then refrigerate. The salad is better if it chills a few hours or overnight.
This salad will keep in the refrigerator 3-4 days.