Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

6 green bell peppers, halved and cored

1½ lbs thinly sliced steak

2 pkg sliced mushrooms

1 yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 pkg provolone cheese slices

dash of your favorite steak seasoning

2-3 clove minced garlic

2 tbl olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. In a large, deep skillet, combine mushrooms, onions, garlic, olive oil, and steak. Cook until mushrooms and onions are tender, and steak is cooked through.

3. Place pepper halves on a baking sheet or in a baking dish. Fill with meat and veggie mixture.

4. Top with provolone cheese.

5. Bake for 30 minutes or until cheese is just starting to turn golden brown and bubbly.

