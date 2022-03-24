Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:
6 green bell peppers, halved and cored
1½ lbs thinly sliced steak
2 pkg sliced mushrooms
1 yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
2 pkg provolone cheese slices
dash of your favorite steak seasoning
2-3 clove minced garlic
2 tbl olive oil
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. In a large, deep skillet, combine mushrooms, onions, garlic, olive oil, and steak. Cook until mushrooms and onions are tender, and steak is cooked through.
3. Place pepper halves on a baking sheet or in a baking dish. Fill with meat and veggie mixture.
4. Top with provolone cheese.
5. Bake for 30 minutes or until cheese is just starting to turn golden brown and bubbly.