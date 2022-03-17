The Wilder Memorial Museum held its first 2022 program on Sunday, March 13, at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point and it was a strike of gold with Jack and Patti Dillon’s program on Ireland. Jack and Patti related history of Ireland, stories of their relatives who came to the United States in 1853, and Ireland tourism sites today.
It’s important to know history to bring us to appreciation and understanding of the suffering and progress that came from the very hard times our relatives and many others went through in order for us to be where we are today.
By the calendar, Spring has sprung!!! The temperatures are moderating and being outside in the sunshine is really enjoyable. The robins are back (at least the ones that flew south). Motorcyclists are on the highway again with smiles on their faces! The heating bills are starting to drop, and laundry can be hung on the clothesline bringing down the electric bill some more if you have the time and convenience.
Gardeners are planning and getting ready to plant after browsing through the garden equipment and seed catalogs received in the mail since last Thanksgiving and online through the internet.
Our farmers are loading up the seed and fertilizer for planting. Before we know it, they will be out working in their fields. The museum’s Pioneer Implements include several planting tools from the mid 1850’s and early 1900’s, which are far from the advancements that we have now.