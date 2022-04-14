Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pizza Casserole

Ingredients:

2 c uncooked egg noodles

1 lb lean ground beef

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 c sliced pepperoni sausage

16 oz pizza sauce

4 tbl milk

1 c shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

1. Cook noodles according to package directions.

2. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

3. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, brown the ground beef with the onion, garlic and green bell pepper. Drain excess fat. Stir in the noodles, pepperoni, pizza sauce and milk, and mix well. Pour this mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish.

4. Bake for 20 minutes, top with the cheese, then bake for 5 to 10 more minutes.

