Plan get-togethers with easy, delicious dishes

My great nephew Elliott cracks me up. We celebrated his fourth birthday with a Spiderman-themed party on Jan. 2. His mom, my niece Darlene, is so creative with planning parties along with her twin Charlene, and his dad, my nephew Keith, helps at every turn. Elliott’s big sister Willow informed me she has had more birthday parties, so she lent her six-year-old expertise to the event.
Elliott comes up with some spot-on observances that are hilarious. When I asked him to repeat something he said, he told me it was ok, because sometimes when you’re an older person, you don’t hear everything. At his birthday party, he informed everyone that he is four, but not four “years old” because he is not old yet! I think the kid could have a stand-up comedy act by the time he is five.
At his party, walking tacos were served. I thought they were the perfect food for kids and adults because each age group could fix them “their way.” Chocolate and white sheet cake with Spiderman blue frosting turned everyone’s tongues blue, which provided another bit of fun. I try to get to all of the parties hosted by Darlene and Charlene, because I know when those two plan an event, it’s going to be fun and creative, with plenty of good food to fit the occasion.
If you’re a football fan, this Sunday could be party central as the four remaining teams battle it out for a place at Super Bowl 2022. After some of the heart-stopping plays of last week’s games, you won’t want to miss the action, so this week’s recipes are geared toward easy, self-serve dishes for guests to make their own way. The donut dessert nachos are a great party dish, as well.
Enjoy a weekend of fun, football and great times with friends.
Slow Cooker Shredded Taco Chicken
This is an easy, versatile and flavorful chicken that can be used in several different meals.
Basically, place the chicken in the slow cooker, add Mexican seasoning, and let the crock pot do its magic. In a few hours, the entire house smells like a Mexican restaurant. Try it with black beans and fixings in soft tacos for game day. Any leftovers would be good with avocados in sandwiches, in omelets for a southwest flair, or in enchiladas.
prep time 5 Min, cook time 6 hours in crock pot
Ingredients:
6 med boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 tbl chili powder
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp seasoning salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp white pepper
½ tsp paprika
½ tsp chipotle
¼ tsp red pepper flakes
¼ tsp oregano
1 c chicken broth
Directions:
1. Put all ingredients into the slow cooker. Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours.
2. Using a fork, shred chicken. Taco seasoned chicken can be used in a number of recipes.
3. Set up bowls of shredded cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, avocados, olives, onions, jalapenos, etc., along with soft or hard taco shells and let your guests create their own taco.