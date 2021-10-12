The Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc. meeting convened at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Oelwein Community Plaza. Members attending were President, Kimberly Pont; Vice President, Anthony Ricchio; Deb Ameling, treasurer; Barbara Rundle, secretary; Mike Perez, Matt Nelson, Collin Ricchio, and Shawn Ster. Also attending was Todd Buseman, Pyrotechnician from Belmond. He gave a presentation to the group about the fireworks his business could put on for the Celebration on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Members approved the proposal. All crew who work with the fireworks are ATF certified, and bonded. It is called 4 G,s Pyrotechnics, LLC.
Many things were discussed and will be decided on at further meetings. Matt Nelson, manager of Dollar Fresh, HyVee will work with the food vendors and his wife Karen Nelson knows about crafters.
Discussion was held on a Junque Fest, Wrestling, Beer and Margarita Garden, Bingo, Bands, Inflatables, wrist band tickets, Porta-Potties, gambling permits, etc., also, plans for Bill Riley’s Talent Show on Sunday, June 5, for youth ages 2 to 21.
Possible fundraisers were part of the discussion with ideas on holding some fun casino nights or bingo during the fall and winter months for fundraising. The group welcomes anyone who has any ideas or would like to volunteer to please come to the next meeting. All are welcome.
Meetings are held the second Sunday of the month, 5 p.m. at the Plaza. If interested in making a donation to Oelwein Celebration Renewed Inc, the address is PO Box 44, Oelwein, Iowa 50662.