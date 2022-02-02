WEST UNION — Fayette County Fairgrounds will host a poker and euchre tournament Saturday, Feb. 5.
Euchre players register at 10 a.m. with games beginning at 11. Cost is $50 per team.
Poker players register at 1 p.m. with play beginning at 2. Buy-in is $50 per person, with $1,000 guaranteed first place win courtesy of Nate Becker. Players can pre-register at Unionland for a chance to win $150 courtesy of Kremer & Kehe.
Event sponsors include Kyle Kregel Trucking & Auto Recycling, Darin Rueber Trucking, Krivachek Janitorial Supply, Community Bank of Oelwein, Stine Seed, Wilbur Ford, Moonlight Stitching, Edward Jones.
Free food will be available throughout the event. Food sponsors include All Stop/Godfather/s Pizza, BP Express, TJ’s Pizza, Bent’s Smokehouse & Pub, M&M Pizza, Kwik Star, Pizza Ranch, Guppy’s on the Go, Schwan’s, Quillin’s/Tombstone, Meatzy’s Deli – The Pumper, and Top Hat.