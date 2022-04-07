Potato Gratin

Ingredients:
3 tbl butter
1 sm onion, finely diced
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp thyme, chopped (or ½ tsp dried thyme)
3 tbl flour
1½ c milk
1½ c guyere cheese, shredded (or your favorite melting cheese)
1 pinch nutmeg (optional)
salt and pepper to taste
4 lbs potatoes, scrubbed and thinly sliced
Directions:
Melt the butter in a pan over medium heat, add the onion and cook until tender, about 3-5 minutes.
Add the garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant, about a minute.
Sprinkle in the flour, mix well and cook until it starts to turn lightly golden brown, about a minute.
Add the milk and cook until the sauce thickens, about 1-2 minutes.
Reduce the heat, add ½ cup of the cheese, mix and let it melt into the sauce before adding the nutmeg and seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
Spread some of the sauce over the bottom of a large greased baking dish (or cast iron pan) and place the potatoes in with sauce between each layer. (dip each slice into the sauce as they are placed into the pan.)
Pour any remaining sauce over the potatoes in the pan, sprinkle on the remaining cheese.
Bake in a preheated 350°F oven until the potatoes are tender, about 45-60 minutes.