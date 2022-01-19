Preacher’s Cake

Ingredients:
2 c sugar (may cut the sugar to 1 – 1½ cups as it is very sweet)
2 c all-purpose flour
2 eggs
2 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
2 tsp vanilla
½ c nuts – walnuts or any that you prefer
1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple with juice
FROSTING
1 pkg cream cheese – softened, 8 oz
1¾ c powdered sugar
¼ c butter or margarine
¼ tsp salt
½ c nuts – walnuts or any that you prefer
2 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
CAKE: Combine dry ingredients.
Add remaining ingredients, mixing by hand until blended.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Pour into a prepared 9x13 baking dish.
Bake for approximately 30-45 minutes or until the cake is firm. Do not over bake or it will be rubbery, but still delicious.
Allow to cool.
FROSTING: Combine cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar. Add nuts.
Mix well and spread on the cake in pan. Enjoy!