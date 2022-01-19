Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Preacher’s Cake

Ingredients:

2 c sugar (may cut the sugar to 1 – 1½ cups as it is very sweet)

2 c all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla

½ c nuts – walnuts or any that you prefer

1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple with juice

FROSTING

1 pkg cream cheese – softened, 8 oz

1¾ c powdered sugar

¼ c butter or margarine

¼ tsp salt

½ c nuts – walnuts or any that you prefer

2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

CAKE: Combine dry ingredients.

Add remaining ingredients, mixing by hand until blended.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Pour into a prepared 9x13 baking dish.

Bake for approximately 30-45 minutes or until the cake is firm. Do not over bake or it will be rubbery, but still delicious.

Allow to cool.

FROSTING: Combine cream cheese, butter, and powdered sugar. Add nuts.

Mix well and spread on the cake in pan. Enjoy!

Tags

Trending Food Videos