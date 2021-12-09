Oelwein P.E.O Chapter CL met for its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein. The evening began at 5:30 p.m. with a wonderful meal served by Group #3, headed by Jean Baldwin. The tables were adorned with Nativity scenes.
President Diane King welcomed 18 members. Chaplain Linda Jensen read the Christmas story from the book of Luke, followed by the P.E.O. prayer. Many members paid their yearly dues and donated to the educational special projects for the year. It was noted that a light was purchased for the Mercy Hospital Lovelights in memory of departed sisters.
The program “Nativity Scenes: More than meets the Eye” was presented by Irene Stocks and Linda Jensen. St. Francis of Assisi created the first creche in 1223 to bring the focus of Christmas back to the birth of Christ and away from material, gift-giving customs.
Irene placed a large creche in the center of a table, and as the significance of the various pieces were shared, those figures were added to the scene. The stable animals; ox, lambs, ass, rooster, dog, cows, etc., represented patience, humility, purity, vigilance, faithfulness, and loyalty. These animals are often seen hovering over the Christ Child, as though to warm him with their breath. Even Jesus’s outstretched arms reflect the invitation to salvation through him.
The Shepherds represent the common man. The three wise men, the Magi, are often depicted as being three different ages- one young, one middle-aged, and one elderly to relate to the three stages of life. The Magi are often portrayed as coming from the three known continents at the time, Asia, Africa, and Europe. They may be seen riding a horse from Europe, a camel from Asia, and an elephant from Africa.
Some other figures, representing common occupations, are often added to emphasize that Christ came for people from all walks of life. Many other interesting facts were shared of the significance of various pieces.
Irene suggested that families with children can read the Christmas story as they set up the manger scene, adding each character one-by-one and taking time to reflect on each figure and the role it plays in the Nativity. Churches usually leave Nativity scenes on display until the Baptism of the Lord is celebrated a couple of weeks after Christmas. The evening ended with the singing of Christmas carols.
The next P.E.O. meeting will be 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at the Christ United Presbyterian Church. The program will be “Scandinavian Snowflakes” by Irene Stocks. Members are asked to bring a glue gun and scissors.