Pumpkin Cheesecake Monkey Bread

Ingredients:
1/2 cup granulated sugar
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
2 cans (16.3 oz each) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Grands!™ Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits (8 Count)
1 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces
1/4 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
2 oz (from 8-oz package) cream cheese, cut in cubes
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Generously grease 12-cup fluted tube pan with shortening or cooking spray. In large 1-gallon plastic food-storage bag, mix granulated sugar and pumpkin pie spice.
2. Separate dough into 16 biscuits; cut each into quarters. Shake in bag to coat. Arrange in pan. Sprinkle any remaining sugar over biscuits.
3. In 2-quart saucepan, heat brown sugar, butter, pumpkin and cream cheese over medium heat, stirring with whisk frequently, until mixture is melted and smooth. Pour mixture over biscuit pieces in pan.
4. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until deep golden brown and no longer doughy in center. Cool in pan 2 minutes. Loosen edges of pan with metal spatula. Turn upside down onto serving plate, replacing any biscuit pieces and mixture from pan. Pull apart to serve. Serve warm.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Occasional snow showers. High around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Cloudy skies. Very cold. High 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.