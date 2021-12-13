Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Purdys celebrating 50th anniversary with ice cream social

Mr. and Mrs. Purdy

Joy and Eugene Purdy will celebrate their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Oelwein American Legion. An ice cream social will be held from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to come and congratulate the couple on this milestone anniversary. No gifts please.

