Joy and Eugene Purdy will celebrate their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Oelwein American Legion. An ice cream social will be held from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome to come and congratulate the couple on this milestone anniversary. No gifts please.
Purdys celebrating 50th anniversary with ice cream social
Deb Kunkle
