A bed warmer and quilt paddle were necessities in homes more than a century ago, before modern heating systems and clothes dryers.

 By KRIS MORAREND

We’ve had some milder weather recently and going back to colder weather really emphasizes that winter is not done yet. It’s playing with us!

Snuggling up under your favorite quilt is a welcome break at home this time of year. The museum is privileged to have very special quilts on display and many quilts in reserve. We will be hosting a “Quilt Turning” for one of our special programs this year so keep in touch.

Have you heard of “bed warmers” (other than people, dogs, and cats)? Bed warmers are long-handled pans that were heated up in the stove or fireplace and then used to warm the sheets and blankets of the beds before going to sleep – long before heating systems or the use of electric blankets.

The bed warmer pan on the bed in the Alderson Addition of the museum could be thought to be a popcorn popper over a fireplace. Who knows? Maybe it was used for that, too!

Have you ever “paddled” a down-filled bed or comforter? Down-filled comforters and mattresses need(ed) attention to maintain their usability, which is what a bed paddle was used for.

Our guests noticing the bed paddle on the museum’s bed have often wondered about it as it is a nicely shaped and finished piece of wood.

It was used as needed to fluff down-filled beds and comforters. Today, throwing the comforter in the electric dryer for a quick fluff or putting it on the clothesline on a windy day does the job a bed paddle would do.

Chickens, ducks, and geese had (have) multiple uses for enjoyment – eggs, meat, and feathers to fluff!

