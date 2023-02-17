We’ve had some milder weather recently and going back to colder weather really emphasizes that winter is not done yet. It’s playing with us!
Snuggling up under your favorite quilt is a welcome break at home this time of year. The museum is privileged to have very special quilts on display and many quilts in reserve. We will be hosting a “Quilt Turning” for one of our special programs this year so keep in touch.
Have you heard of “bed warmers” (other than people, dogs, and cats)? Bed warmers are long-handled pans that were heated up in the stove or fireplace and then used to warm the sheets and blankets of the beds before going to sleep – long before heating systems or the use of electric blankets.
The bed warmer pan on the bed in the Alderson Addition of the museum could be thought to be a popcorn popper over a fireplace. Who knows? Maybe it was used for that, too!
Have you ever “paddled” a down-filled bed or comforter? Down-filled comforters and mattresses need(ed) attention to maintain their usability, which is what a bed paddle was used for.
Our guests noticing the bed paddle on the museum’s bed have often wondered about it as it is a nicely shaped and finished piece of wood.
It was used as needed to fluff down-filled beds and comforters. Today, throwing the comforter in the electric dryer for a quick fluff or putting it on the clothesline on a windy day does the job a bed paddle would do.
Chickens, ducks, and geese had (have) multiple uses for enjoyment – eggs, meat, and feathers to fluff!