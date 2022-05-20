Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) is offering “Wave the Checkered Flag: RC Race Car Camp” in June at the Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS) / Oelwein Center at 1400 Technology Dr.
Ever wonder how a remote control race car works? A new summer camp will give participants hands-on, instructor guidance to build their very own RC car. Instruction includes learning about the transmission, suspension, powertrain shocks, CVD joints, differentials, the etiquette of driving and racing a car on an inside racetrack.
When leaving camp, students will have a full understanding of how to maintain and tune their own remote control car, and maybe get dad or an older brother interested in racing too.
The camp is open to any student entering grades 7-12 in the fall. Included in the price of camp is a RC Car, the remote and the lap counter.
For more information, or to register for “Wave The Checkered Flag: RC Race Car (#87200) Camp” visit www.nicc.edu/camps or contact the RAMS / Oelwein Center at (844) 642-2338, ext. 5700. The deadline to sign up is June 6.
The RAMS / Oelwein Center is a collaboration between the city of Oelwein and NICC. The focus of this center is to make quality education accessible to the Oelwein community and surrounding area. The center helps students achieve their educational goals and works with local businesses to retain and grow their workforce.