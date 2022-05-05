Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Raspberry and Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients:

1 pkg cream cheese, softened (8 oz)

12 slices day old Brioche, Challah or Hawaiian bread (3/4 inch thick)

1 c fresh raspberries

3 eggs, beaten

¾ c half-and-half, light cream, or milk

3 tbl granulated sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 dash salt

pure maple syrup

Directions:

1. Spread cream cheese evenly over one side of each slice of bread.

2. Top half of slices of the slices with raspberries. Top with remaining bread slices – cream cheese sides down – to make “sandwiches.”

3. Combine beaten eggs, half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a shallow bowl. (For added taste, you might want to add a few drops of Grand Marnier.)

4. Dip each sandwich in egg mixture, turning carefully to coat both sides.

5. Place sandwiches in greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan.

6. Bake in a 425ºF oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown, turning once after 10 minutes.

Tags

Trending Food Videos