Raspberry and Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients:
1 pkg cream cheese, softened (8 oz)
12 slices day old Brioche, Challah or Hawaiian bread (3/4 inch thick)
1 c fresh raspberries
3 eggs, beaten
¾ c half-and-half, light cream, or milk
3 tbl granulated sugar
½ tsp vanilla extract
1 dash salt
pure maple syrup
Directions:
1. Spread cream cheese evenly over one side of each slice of bread.
2. Top half of slices of the slices with raspberries. Top with remaining bread slices – cream cheese sides down – to make “sandwiches.”
3. Combine beaten eggs, half-and-half, sugar, vanilla, and salt in a shallow bowl. (For added taste, you might want to add a few drops of Grand Marnier.)
4. Dip each sandwich in egg mixture, turning carefully to coat both sides.
5. Place sandwiches in greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
6. Bake in a 425ºF oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown, turning once after 10 minutes.