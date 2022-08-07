Friends of the Oelwein Senior Mealsite moved to their new location in the V.F.W. building at 120 N. Frederick Ave., in June and wasted no time “breaking it in” with their favorite activity — having parties and playing bingo after lunch.
The mealsite is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with coffee and treats in the morning and meals served at 11:30 a.m.
The meals are available on a contribution basis for those age 60 and older. Persons who would like to register to receive a meal should call 319-239-8019 the day before planning to attend.
In the past month or more, several folks have celebrated “another year around the sun.” Jim Campbell’s 85th birthday was celebrated July 8. Char DeHaven’s birthday was July 26, Gene Gage turned 90 on July 23 and was celebrated on July 22, Pat Holly’s 93rd birthday was celebrated May 6. Gary and Josie Walrath marked their 58th wedding anniversary on July 25, and Josie brought some great treats to share with everyone.
Ken Gilpatrick will mark his 100th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 13. A celebration is being planned this week in his honor.
Coming up, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will host an open house at the Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The public is invited to visit the new location.
A Fontana Park staff member will give a special presentation at 10 a.m. with bingo and door prizes to follow.