Friends of the Oelwein Senior Mealsite moved to their new location in the V.F.W. building at 120 N. Frederick Ave., in June and wasted no time “breaking it in” with their favorite activity — having parties and playing bingo after lunch.

The mealsite is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with coffee and treats in the morning and meals served at 11:30 a.m.

