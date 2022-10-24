The Fairbank Public Library recently received new memorials in memory of loved ones and friends. A monetary donation was given from Curtis Timmerman. The book memorials are as follows:
In memory of Irene Kremer — “The Prayer Jar” from Adam and Julie Costello
In memory of John Griese — “The Orchard” from Adam and Julie Costello; “Chase the Fun” from Chris, Leah and Ford Woods; “Swim Team” from Ron and Carol Woods family; “Giving Hope” from Randy, Jodi and Carson Woods; “Not so Small: from Rick and Cindy Woods family
In memory of Obe Molstre — “At Heaven’s Door,” “The Missing Referee,” and “Hey Bruce” from Rich and Ruth Wenger.