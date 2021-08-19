FAIRBANK — Several area residents have given memorials recently in remembrance of friends and loved ones. Here is the listing of most recent memorials.
In memory of Ed Sadler
The Sadler family — Monetary Donation
In memory of Esther Kajewski
Tony and Marilee Kajewski family — Monetary Donation
In memory of Loras “Wally” Little
“Let’s Taco About How Great You Are” Steve and Linda Myers; “Reuse This Book” Pat and Julie Lansing; “Big Feelings” Visions Salon and Spa; “Where We Used to Roam” Randy and Jodi Woods; “The Happiness In Between” Susan Vilmain; “The Big Red” Oliver Little; “The Night Before Easter” Mila Woods; “I am the Longest Dog” Liam Woods; “The Earth One of a Kind Planet” Ken and Lamar Little; “The Final Twist” Larry and Laura LaMasters
In memory of Andrew and Beckett Kaufman
“Don’t Blink,” “I Love You as Big as a Rainbow” Randy and Jodi Woods family; “Unfinished Business,” “You Made Me a Dad” Dana (Kaufman) Wiegert; “Unidentified Suburban Object,” “Love’s Promises,” “The Volunteer,” “In the Shadow of Statues,” “Eagle and Crane,” “The Heart Keeper” From: Jeanne Kleitsch, Mason, Kallie, Easton, Kimber Kleitsch, Mack and Karly Kleitsch, Meghan Kleitsch
In memory of Orvald Ott
“The Metal Heart” Mitch, Crystal, Matthias, and Ashton Thompson; “A Cup of Silver Linings” Randy, Jodi Woods and family; “Kiss My Boots” Mike and Sandy Tagtow; “Such a Quiet Place” Bob and Jenny Schmitz family