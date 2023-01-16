Kathie Gayther, LifeServe Blood Center territory representative, congratulates the Oelwein community for a successful blood drive on Jan. 4.
“Thank you for being a contributor in your community,” she said. “Whether you had a successful donation or not, your efforts to stop and donate blood did not go unnoticed.”
Gayther said the Jan. 4 blood drive had 33 registered donors with 31 eligible and 39 units collected. That makes up to 117 lives saved or sustained.
Gayther also noted several milestone celebrations during the drive.
Robin Steffen and Thomas Lamphere each celebrated the 2 gallon milestone
Michael Puff – 5 gallons; Barbara Voshell, 6 gallons; John Schrodemier and John Michels, 10 gallon milestones; and Gary Wieditz, 11 gallons!
“The gift of blood is the gift of life,” Gayther said. “Thank you for your gift.”